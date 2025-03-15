Festival of Australia in Chennai showcases education, premium food and beverage products

CHENNAI: The Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) organised the second phase of ‘Festival of Australia,’ a first-of-its-kind four-city showcase celebrating Australia’s world-class education and premium food and beverage products.

The second phase, which started in Chennai on Friday, brought together top-quality Australian universities and retail partners on a single platform.

Following Chennai, the festival will be held in Pune (16 March), Ahmedabad (20 March), and New Delhi (22 March).

The Chennai showcase provided an invaluable opportunity for Indian students and parents to engage directly with representatives of Australian universities to explore educational programs designed to support their academic and career aspirations.

Prospective students gained insights on Studying in Australia by attending the following masterclasses organised as a part of the showcase:

Academic Masterclass on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction – Are You Ready for Transformation? presented by Professor Kenneth Tak Wing You, Professor in Construction at the School of Built Environment, UNSW Sydney.

Insight Masterclass on Eternal Dilemma: What, Where & How to Choose the Right University? presented by Bhawna Kumar, academic director, Australian School of Global Studies, which is an extended arm of Education Centre of Australia.

Pep talk with Prabha Dixit, co-founder and additional head of school at Akshar Arbol International School, Alumna from Australia’s Monash University.

The festival also showcased an offering of premium food products including honey, nutrition bars, sauces, cheese, pasta, seafood, and lamb at the Australia Food pavilion.

Austrade collaborated with Jio Mart to set up an ‘Australia Pavilion’ on their e-commerce platform and Chennai based retailer Amma Naana to promote a range of Australian products at the food pavilion.

Vik Singh, Trade and Investment Commissioner, South Asia, Austrade, said, “The growing presence of Australian produce in Indian cuisine is a testament to the increasing demand for high-quality ingredients.”