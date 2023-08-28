Begin typing your search...

FDI equity inflows dip 34% to $10.94 bn in April-June 2023

FDI inflows stood at $16.59 billion during April-June 2022-23, the data from Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT)

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|28 Aug 2023 2:42 AM GMT
Representative Image (Reuters)

NEW DELHI: Foreign direct investment (FDI) into India declined 34 percent to $10.94 billion during April-June period this fiscal year, according to government data.

FDI inflows stood at $16.59 billion during April-June 2022-23, the data from Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) showed. According to the data, FDI dipped from countries including Mauritius, Singapore, the US and the UAE during April-June 2023-24. Inflows dipped in segments including computer hardware and software, trading, automobile and pharma.

DTNEXT Bureau

    X