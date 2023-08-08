Falcon makes DTDC’s services in city unit go live

CHENNAI: Falcon Autotech, a leading supplier of intralogistics automation solutions, has been selected by DTDC Express Ltd, to automate its parcel sorting operations at its super hub of 1.75 lakh sqft in Chennai.

Using its cross-belt sorter technology, Falcon has designed DTDC’s parcel sorting system, which can handle 9,000 parcels per hour, operate in a 24 X 7 environment, and can be expanded to cater to future growth.

The new linear solution leverages technology to automate key sorting processes in DTDC’s warehouse, including parcel profiling and sorting. This solution is designed to optimise the space requirements for sorting operations, increase efficiency, and reduce operational costs.

“...this solution is a testament to our commitment to providing innovative intra-logistics solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers,” said Falcon’s CEO Naman Jain.