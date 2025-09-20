Equinix opens first AI-ready data centre in Chennai; invests $69 mn

CHENNAI: Digital infra major Equinix, Inc., opened its first International Business Exchange data centre in Siruseri, Chennai, on a nearly six-acre plot of land.

This new facility will be interconnected with Equinix’s Mumbai campus, which consists of three IBX data centres, to support business digitisation and resilience, as well as AI development in India.

With an initial investment of $69 million to provide 800 cabinets of capacity, this facility will eventually support 4,250 cabinets. This is engineered for a high reliability of 99.999% uptime and features a full suite of Equinix interconnection services, including Equinix Fabric, which enables enterprises to leverage the full benefits of hybrid multi-cloud services. Equinix currently hosts over 300 companies in India, including network service providers and five internet exchanges.

Its Mumbai campus consists of three high-performance data centers and hosts a robust cloud ecosystem for customers in India, including native onramps to key cloud service providers such as Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud.

Manoj Paul, MD, India, Equinix, said, “We look forward to enabling businesses in Chennai and across India to leverage future-ready, scalable and digital infrastructure.”