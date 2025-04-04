Elite Elevators launches bespoke model in Chennai

CHENNAI: To cater to the rising demand for home elevators in multi-story houses and apartments, Elite Elevators, a leader in the premium home lift sector, has launched Elite Elevators Bespoke—India’s first fully customisable, luxury home elevator.

The unveiling took place at its headquarters in Chennai. As the home elevator industry continues to evolve, Elite Elevators stays ahead of the trend by combining technology with personalisation.

Vimal Babu, founder-CEO, Elite Elevators, said, “through its enhanced customisable features, our Bespoke elevators are designed to integrate seamlessly into their daily lives, enhancing accessibility, safety, and compliance while embodying the perfect blend of aesthetics and technology giving the touch of luxury experience to the customer.”

Elite Elevators operates with five manufacturing facilities and two R&D centres in Chennai, alongside assembling units in Malaysia and Australia, ensuring global reach and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Chennai, Elite Elevators is a home elevator company committed to revolutionising residential mobility solutions. Partnering with Germany’s TK Access Solutions, Elite Elevators brings German-engineered and Italian-made lifts.