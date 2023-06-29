DTDC’s new unit in Chennai can process 9,000 parcels an hour

CHENNAI: DTDC Express Ltd announced the opening of its latest facility, spread over 1.75 lakh sq ft, in Chennai.



The newly launched facility, inaugurated by Subhashish Chakraborty, CMD, DTDC India, has 38 docks which help to optimise cross-docking efficiency. The hub can facilitate the handling and processing of over 350 tonnes of shipments daily. It is equipped with a sortation system that can process an impressive up to 9,000 parcels per hour, using the linear cross-belt system.



Located along the bustling Chennai-Poonamallee-Bangalore highway, the newly established DTDC super hub offers seamless connectivity to prominent urban centers in south. Moreover, it serves as a crucial link to other significant destinations like Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, further expanding its reach and influence in the region.



“Chennai is a crucial logistics hub in southern India, and we recognise its immense potential. By opening our super hub at Velappanchavadi, we are poised to streamline and strengthen our operations in the region and provide even more efficient and reliable logistics solutions to our valued customers across verticals, ” Chakraborty said.

