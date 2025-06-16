Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|16 Jun 2025 6:37 PM IST
    DRA to revamp Lloyds road with Rs 1 crore makeover
    CHENNAI: In a show of support for the TN’s ‘Namakku Naame’ scheme, realty player DRA, has laid the foundation for a Rs 1 crore beautification project to revamp Sir VP Raman Road, popularly known as Lloyds Road.

    In collaboration with GCC, the initiative brings a renewed focus on creating vibrant, walkable, and sustainable urban spaces in the heart of the city.

    Undertaken through a Public-Private partnership, the project aims to transform this key arterial stretch into a cleaner, greener, and more people-centric corridor. Over the next four months, Lloyds Road will undergo a comprehensive makeover—including pedestrian-friendly walkways. The inauguration ceremony was graced by V Kamala Chezhiyan, Municipal Councillor, Ward 119, alongside senior leadership from DRA. “We’re not just building roads, we’re building pride” said Ranjeeth Rathod, MD, DRA.

    DTNEXT Bureau

