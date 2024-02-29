Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital opens advanced retinal care unit in T’puram

CHENNAI: Dr Agarwals Group of Eye Hospitals has opened a new facility exclusively for advanced retinal services, as an extension of its hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.



As part of its inauguration, the hospital will offer free consultations for the senior citizens till March 31, 2024.

Aditya Varma Thampuran of Travancore royal family inaugurated the facility in the presence of Dr S Soundari, regional head - clinical services, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, and Dr Jay Mathew Perumal, head - clinical services, Thiruvananthapuram.

Thampuran, said, “The importance of eyesight for a person to lead a quality and productive life cannot be overemphasised. Today, due to various lifestyle-related and environmental reasons, the incidence of eye diseases has been on the rise. The group’s continual investment in our city shows their commitment to serve the people of Thiruvananthapuram.”

Dr Agarwals Group currently operates over 160 eyecare facilities, including 131 hospitals and 15 eye clinics in India, and 15 premier facilities in Africa. The group is rapidly expanding its network. It is investing about Rs 100 crore in Kerala over the next two years.

Soundari said, “The new facility, occupying an area of 7,500 sqft, will offer a wide array of advanced vitreo retinal services such as retinal surgery, all types of intravitreal injections, and retinal laser eye care services.”

Perumal said the new facility will provide personalised and most advanced retinal care services. It will have four specialists and a 14-member staff who include optometrists, opticians, pharmacists, lab technicians, paramedics, counsellors, and patient care executives to offer a wide array of super specialty services including advanced retinal surgery.