Delhi govt clears EV policy; electric cars under Rs 30 lakh to be exempt from road tax, registration fees

Under the new policy, people buying e-two-wheelers will get a subsidy of Rs 30,000 in the first year, Rs 20,000 in the second year and Rs 10,000 in the third year.

As part of the policy, only electric autorickshaws will be registered in Delhi from January 1, 2027, while registration of new petrol and CNG two-wheelers will be phased out, with only electric two-wheelers to be registered from April 1, 2028.