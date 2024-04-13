Begin typing your search...

13 April 2024
Deepraj Mukherjee is Westin’s new GM
Deepraj Mukherjee

CHENNAI: Deepraj Mukherjee has taken charge as the new GM at Westin in the city. A veteran hotelier, he brings with him over two decades of rich exposure in Hotel Management and expertise in handling a diverse range of operations.

Prior to this, Mukherjee was the GM for Le Meridien, Kochi, pivoting the 223 key legacy hotel to clock in resounding success with his astute business acumen, heralding the golden years for the iconic hotel.

He started his career with Goa Marriott as a manager in training, quickly gaining experience in F&B operations and exposure to large scale catering events as well as the fine dining restaurant spaces, as per a release.

DTNEXT Bureau

