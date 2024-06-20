Croma opens 500th store in Chennai

CHENNAI: Croma, the omnichannel brand of Infiniti Retail Ltd, part of the diversified conglomerate Tata Group, has inaugurated its 500th store at Kattupakkam here, through its ‘Happy 500 to You’ campaign, the company said on Wednesday.

The new store offers over 16,000 products across 550 brands. Commemorating the inauguration of the new store, the company said it is offering 10 per cent discount on purchases from June 19 to June 23.

“Opening our 500th store is particularly special as it underscores our dedication of coming closer to the customer. We could not be more excited to open it in Chennai, which has such a great cultural heritage,” Infiniti Retail (Croma) deputy CEO Shibashish Roy said.

