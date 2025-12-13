Croma expands retail presence in Chennai

CHENNAI: Infiniti Retail Ltd, which retails consumer durables and electronics under the brand ‘Croma’, has launched three new stores in the city, strengthening its footprint in TN.

With this, the company operates 27 stores in Chennai and 41 across TN. The new outlets have been opened in Kolathur, Neelankarai East Coast Road, and Madipakkam, a release said on Friday.

“Chennai continues to be one of our most important markets. Whether its the tech-savvy residents of East Coast Road, the bustling community of Kolathur, or the rapidly growing Madipakkam locality, our aim is to ensure customers have easy access to the latest in technology and enjoy a world-class retail experience,” a spokesperson of Infiniti Retail Ltd said.