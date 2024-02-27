CreditAccess Grameen breaches Rs 25,000 cr AUM

BENGALURU: CreditAccess Grameen Limited crossed the Rs 25,000 crore AUM in its 25th year. The non-banking financial company-micro finance institution’s (NBFC-MFI) AUM as on March 31, 2023 stood at Rs 21,031 crore.

The AUM growth is in line with the annual growth guidance of 24-25%, fuelled by customer additions.

Udaya Kumar Hebbar, MD, CreditAccess Grameen, said, “The vast rural growth potential bodes well for our business as we continue to cover the length and breadth of the country to be the preferred financial partner to low-income households.”

Ganesh Narayanan, CEO, CreditAccess Grameen, remarked, “In line with our philosophy of evolving with customers, we have now scaled our retail finance book to over Rs 600 crore.”