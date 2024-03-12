Coromandel Intl delivers 200 drones to SHGs

CHENNAI: Agri solutions provider, Coromandel International, has announced the delivery of 200 drones to women from Self Help Groups (SHGs), towards modernising farming.

In an event organised by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers spanning across 11 locations in the country, including Manikyammaguda in Rangareddy District, and Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually handed over 1,000 drones, including 200 drones suppliedby Coromandel International, to the members of various SHGs.

The drones supplied by Coromandel under the ‘Namo Drone Didi’ scheme, will be used by the women SHG members in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. The company has also trained the local women pilots to operate these drones.

Arun Alagappan, executive vice chairman, Coromandel International, said, “Coromandel International recognises the significance of modernising farming techniques to ensure sustainable food production and economic growth. The 200 drones delivered by Coromandel intended for use by the SHGs were supplied by the company’s subsidiary Dhaksha.’’