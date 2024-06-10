Coromandel International unveils nano fertiliser plant at Kakinada

CHENNAI: Coromandel International Limited, unveiled a nano Fertiliser plant at its Kakinada complex in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

The plant was inaugurated by Sankarasubramanian S, executive director, nutrient business, in the presence of the company’s senior leadership team and key channel partners from across the country.

Coromandel’s Kakinada unit produces a wide range of NPK grades with annual capacity of 2 million MT of fertilisers and caters to the needs of farming community across India. With the commissioning of the new facility, Coromandel has forayed into new generation fertilisers, which have the potential to revolutionise Indian agriculture.

The automated plant, with a capacity to produce 1 crore bottles of nano fertilisers per annum, can be scaled up for higher volumes besides producing multiple range of nano fertilisers.

Coromandel has developed nano fertilisers like nano DAP and nano urea through its in-house research and development centre at IIT Bombay-Monash Research Academy. The nano-sized fertiliser particles ensure optimal nutrient delivery and absorption by the plants and have the potential to replace the conventional fertilisers while also increasing the crop yield.

Coromandel International had also set up a nano technology centre at Coimbatore.

Sankarasubramanian said, “this innovative solution aligns with our goals of enhancing agricultural productivity and farm sustainability and we believe nano fertilizers will play a crucial role in shaping the future of Indian agriculture.”