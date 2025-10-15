Congruent Solutions expands to Coimbatore

CHENNAI: Congruent Solutions on Tuesday announced the launch of its new retirement plan administration and CORE product development centre in Coimbatore.

The expansion underscores Congruent’s rapid growth and its commitment to attracting the best talent, providing business continuity and scalability to meet the increasing demands of its clients in the North American retirement space.

The new centre will begin operations with 70 employees and is designed to scale further in the coming months. It will play a pivotal role in supporting Congruent’s outsourced plan administration services, compliance, and operational excellence for retirement recordkeepers and third-party administrators (TPAs) and expand their product development and support team for their CORE suite of SaaS solutions.

“With retirement plan providers facing growing complexity, cost pressures, and heightened compliance requirements, Congruent has seen tremendous momentum in recent years,” said Balaraman Jayaraman, co-founder-CEO, Congruent Solutions. “Our Coimbatore center strengthens our ability to deliver world-class solutions and services by attracting exceptional talent in and around Coimbatore while ensuring business continuity for our clients.”

Congruent Solutions has grown rapidly, serving more than 55 clients, 47,000 retirement plans, and over five million participants across the US. The company’s combination of deep retirement domain expertise, advanced technology platforms, and scalable delivery model has positioned it as a trusted partner to recordkeepers, TPAs, advisors, and financial institutions.