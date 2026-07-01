Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 183.50

Commercial LPG now costs Rs 2,930 per 19-kg cylinder, oil companies said.

Commercial LPG rates hit an all-time high of Rs 3,113 per 19-kg cylinder last month as the West Asia crisis fueled a spike in crude oil prices.

This is the first reduction in commercial cooking gas rates this year following a series of hikes in the wake of the West Asia crisis that caused energy supply disruptions across the globe.