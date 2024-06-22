Coimbatore's Propel Industries buys major stake in Ireland Co Omega Crushing and Screening

CHENNAI: Propel Industries has forged a strategic partnership with Omega Crushing and Screening to deliver innovative and sustainable solutions for the global market.

Sharing details, Senthil Kumar Varadharajan, MD, Propel Industries said, “This collaboration marks a significant milestone for us as we combine our strengths to drive innovation and growth in the global crushing and screening industry. Together, we aim to set new benchmarks in product quality and customer satisfaction.”

The partnership is poised to enhance product development and accelerate the introduction of the solutions by uniting the technical expertise and market knowledge of both companies, said Colin Daly, sales director, Omega Crushing and Screening.