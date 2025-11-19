Coimbatore to host ‘TN Rising Conclave’ on Nov 25

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is preparing to host the third edition of the ‘TN Rising Conclave’ in Coimbatore on November 25, with the state government set to sign a fresh round of investment agreements spanning electronics, general manufacturing, textiles, and the fast-growing aerospace and defence sectors.

The event marks the next step in the state’s strategy of decentralised industrial development, following earlier regional summits in Thoothukudi and Hosur. Both previous editions generated substantial investor response, with Thoothukudi securing commitments worth Rs 32,554 crore and Hosur recording agreements totalling Rs 24,307 crore.

TN Industries Minister T.R.B. Raaja said that the 'TN Rising conclave' in Coimbatore is the next step in the state’s strategy of decentralised industrial development, following earlier regional summits in Thoothukudi and Hosur.

The Coimbatore conclave is expected to build on this momentum. For Coimbatore, the conclave arrives at a pivotal moment. Long regarded as an industrial powerhouse, the region is undergoing a shift toward becoming a diversified economic hub that integrates traditional manufacturing strengths with emerging sectors such as Global Capability Centres (GCCs), information technology services, and advanced startups.

The city already hosts more than 25 GCCs, and several domestic and international IT firms have expanded their operations here in recent years. This growth is reflected in real estate demand, with the city witnessing the absorption of around 7 lakh sq ft of office space between January and September 2025.

Vacancy levels remain extremely tight at less than 4 per cent, highlighting the continued influx of technology companies, service industries, and startups. As demand continues to outpace supply, nearly two million sq ft of office space is currently under approval to meet the growing requirements of companies seeking to expand in the region.

Industry analysts note that while institutional developers are exploring large-format tech parks, smaller developers are also stepping in to create standalone office buildings ranging from one lakh to two lakh sq ft. This dual pattern of development is expected to significantly reshape Coimbatore’s commercial landscape over the next few years.

The upcoming conclave is likely to strengthen the region’s trajectory by connecting global investors directly with Coimbatore’s skilled talent base, its MSME ecosystem, and its well-established industrial clusters.

Officials view the event as an opportunity to further accelerate economic activity in western Tamil Nadu while signalling that major investments need not be concentrated only in Chennai.

With investor interest continuing to surge and large-scale commercial infrastructure in the pipeline, Coimbatore is positioned to emerge as one of Tamil Nadu’s most dynamic growth engines in the coming years, the officials have said.