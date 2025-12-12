Cognizant unveils AI lab, studio in Bengaluru as part of 2023 plan to invest dollar 1 billion

CHENNAI: Cognizant on Friday announced the opening of its India Artificial Intelligence (AI) Lab alongside a new Cognizant MomentTM Studio in Bengaluru—forming an innovation hub that advances the company’s AI builder strategy.

Both the lab and studio are part of the commitment Cognizant announced in 2023 to invest dollar 1 billion in generative AI over the next three years.

The India AI Lab extends Cognizant’s AI Lab in San Francisco, which was recently granted its 61st US patent. The Cognizant MomentTM Studio is part of the company’s digital experience practice that helps clients leverage AI to reimagine customer experience and drive growth. Together, the lab and studio will focus on developing business-ready multi-agent systems, AI decisioning capabilities, responsible AI and AI-for-good initiatives.

“Cognizant plays a pivotal role in enterprise AI by acting as an “AI builder,” bringing together our platforms, partnerships and highly skilled workforce to bridge infrastructure investment and business value,” said Ravi Kumar S, CEO, Cognizant.