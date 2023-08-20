Coal India plans policy for financial assistance to future mountaineers

RANCHI: Coal India Limited (CIL) chairman PM Prasad on Sunday said they are contemplating a policy to provide financial assistance to future mountaineers.

Prasad was addressing the inaugural session of the Everest Summit' through video conferencing from Kolkata.

The event was organised at the convention centre of Central Coalfields Limited (CCL), Ranchi, to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Everest summit.

Prasad said mountaineering is not only a difficult task but a costly one too.

"There should be some funds for the purpose whether from the government or from our CSR. We are working on that for future mountaineers," Prasad said.

As many as 14 climbers, who have successfully conquered Mount Everest, were felicitated during the inaugural session to celebrate their achievements.

On the occasion, the climbers shared their experiences of summitting Mount Everest and inspired employees and other stakeholders.

Speaking on the occasion, CCL chairman-cum-managing (CMD) director Dr B Veera Reddy said there are quite a number of similarities between a climber and miner.

"As mountaineers, miners also face lots of challenges such as high temperatures and humidity when they go 600-700 metres deep and sometimes even a kilometre," he said.

Mountaineers go through various difficulties that need physical fitness, mental peace and endurance to achieve the feat. "Once they reach the peak, they forget all their problems they faced," he said.

Detailing about CCL's contribution to promote sports, Reddy said it is maintaining and operating the academy of Jharkhand State Sports Promotion Society (JSSPS) in Ranchi's Khelgaon where around 400 sportspersons are getting training. They have so far won 900 medals. "CCL spends around Rs 550 crore on CSR activities," he said.

During the interaction session, mountaineers expressed concern over untrained and unprepared climbers going for mountaineering.

Premlata Agarwal, who is the first Indian woman to scale the seven summits, said, "Many people try to become climbers without any training or preparedness. They are polluting the mountains and creating troubles not only for themselves but for others."

She said, "When we return from a mountain, we also bring down the human waste in a bag."

Jharkhand's first tribal woman to climb Mount Everest Binita Soren and other climbers such as Manisha Waghmare, Satyarup Siddhanta, Ranveer Jamwal, Kuntal Joisher, Priyanka Mohite, Bhagwan Chawale, Hemant Gupta, Aditi Vaidya, Anuja Vaidya, Jamling Tenzing, Megnha Parmar and Rudra Prasad Halder were also present to share their experiences.