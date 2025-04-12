CK’s Bakery launches first Karnataka outlet in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: CK’s Bakery, branched out to Karnataka with a flagship outlet in Bengaluru’s Jayanagar on Friday.

The bakery chain from the Chennai-based CavinKare, aims to set up 25 more outlets across Bengaluru in the next 12 months.

“India’s bakery and QSR segment is undergoing a significant transformation, fuelled by urban lifestyles, exposure to global food formats. At CK’s Bakery, we have successfully tapped into these shifting preferences by offering high-quality, freshly prepared products at accessible price points—striking a balance between aspiration and affordability,” Manuranjith Ranganathan, MD, CKR Retail, said. With this expansion, they have also launched a new line of desserts specially curated for the new market. CK’s Bakery has also partnered with leading quick-commerce platforms to enhance customer convenience.

Suresh CS, business head, CKR Retail Foods, said, “Bengaluru represents a key growth market in our south expansion strategy, one that aligns perfectly with CK’s Bakery’s value proposition of fresh, high-quality offerings at affordable prices. Our flagship outlet is strategically located and designed to cater to the city’s urban, on-the-go consumers with quick service.”