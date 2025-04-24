Ciklum to double India presence in Chennai, Pune

CHENNAI: Ciklum, a global leader in experience engineering, on Wednesday announced a significant expansion of its operations in India as part of its broader global growth strategy even as it looks at doubling its revenue in three years.

Ciklum employs over 4,000 professionals globally (of which 500 are in India) and generates over $225 million in annual revenue.

EMEA currently contributes 80 per cent of its revenue and the US 20 per cent, with the latter expected to double its growth as a key strategic growth market.

The company, in its 22nd year, is set to double its engineering workforce in India and scale its presence by opening two facilities: a 15,000 sqft office in Chennai and a 25,000 sqft facility in Pune.

It is largely present in Eastern Europe (Denmark) and Ukraine where it has its delivery centre, Raj Radhakrishnan, CEO, Ciklum, said as he gave an overview of the company, which works at the intersection of AI, experience engineering and product engineering.

“We are looking at expanding in the US,” he said, adding that from its current 18-20 per cent revenues, it would like to take it up by one-third. With this latest expansion, Ciklum aims to strengthen its position at the forefront of AI-driven product engineering—bringing greater speed, intelligence, and personalisation to its global clients across industries such as BFSI, retail and consumer goods, hi-tech, and healthcare.

“As we scale globally, we’re making a significant investment in India—doubling our engineering talent and expanding across Chennai, Pune, and other tech hubs. This region offers extraordinary depth in digital talent,” he said, dwelling on the talent and price point advantages apart from highlighting the hub-and-spoke model that it relied upon.

It has earmarked an investment of $50-60 million over the next few years.

Ciklum partners with industry leaders such as Microsoft, Nvidia, and AWS, reinforcing its capabilities in advancing scalable technology solutions for its clients.Alongwith SRM Easwari Engineering College, it has launched Lumina: A Ciklum Innovation Lab.