CII Chennai gets new office-bearers

CHENNAI: Milan Wahi, MD, Lotte India Corp, Chennai, has taken over as the chairman of CII Chennai Zonal Council for the year 2024-25. He has been closely associated with CII and was the vice chairman of CII Chennai Zone during 2023-24.

Wahi has about 27 years of experience in the fields of marketing and sales and has held senior and top management positions in reputed companies. Ajith Chordia, MD, Olympia Group, has taken over as the VC of CII Chennai Zonal Council for the year 2024-25.

He was the convenor of infrastructure panel, CII Chennai Zone from 2022 to 2023. He is also the chairman of the CII IGBC Chennai Chapter. Chordia is the promoter of the Khivraj and Olympia groups with expertise in the automobile retail, realty, investment, renewable energy industries.