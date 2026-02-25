China’s EV boom loses speed as weak demand and rising costs cloud profit outlook

Investors are increasingly questioning whether the rapid growth seen over the past few years can be sustained in a market that now looks crowded and more expensive to operate in. Sales figures toward the end of 2025 highlighted the problem.

Overall EV sales failed to break out of a prolonged slowdown in China, the world’s largest electric vehicle market. Among the worst hit was Li Auto, which reported a sharp fall in deliveries. In November 2025, the company delivered just over 33,000 vehicles, a drop of nearly 32 per cent compared to the same month a year earlier.

The weak performance raised fresh concerns about how quickly demand is cooling, even for well-known domestic brands. A recent report by The New York Times pointed to deeper structural challenges facing China’s EV industry. Intense competition is squeezing profit margins, while government support that once fueled growth is gradually disappearing.