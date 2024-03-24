China could grow faster with pro-market reforms, IMF managing director says

Begin typing your search...

ByReutersReuters|24 March 2024 4:00 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-03-24 04:00:23.0  )
International Monetary Fund (IMF)

BEIJING: With a comprehensive package of pro-market reforms, China could grow considerably faster than a status quo scenario, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Sunday.

"This additional growth would amount to a 20% expansion of the real economy over the next 15 years, in today's terms, that is like adding $3.5 trillion to the Chinese economy," Georgieva said in a speech to the China Development Forum.

Decisive steps to reduce the stock of unfinished housing and giving more space for market-based corrections in the property sector could accelerate a solution to current property sector problems and lift up consumer and investor confidence, she said.

