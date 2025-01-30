Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|30 Jan 2025 8:01 AM IST
    Check out petrol, diesel prices in Chennai on January 30
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of petrol and diesel remains largely unchanged.

    Accordingly, one litre of petrol costs Rs 100.90 and a litre of diesel costs Rs 92.48 in the city on Thursday.

    Oil companies use the current crude oil price on the global market and the value of the Indian rupee as compared to the US dollar as primary variables to determine the pricing of petrol and diesel on a day to day basis

