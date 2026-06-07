CEO salaries: Sky is no longer the limit

In addition, Equilar calculated Musk’s wealth from SpaceX, based on the valuation that the company was seeking in its IPO. Including shares he owns now and those he will receive if he hits all the firm’s ambitious targets, his SpaceX stake is worth as much as $864 billion. Musk is well on his way to becoming the world’s first trillionaire.

He has fought years-long battles to hold on to — and expand — his great wealth, and, lately, Musk has been winning. In 2024, a Delaware Court of Chancery judge ruled that Tesla shareholders had not been properly informed about how much the 2018 pay package was really worth. By now, they presumably know, and in both 2024 and 2025, shareholders granted him enormous awards.

In December, the Delaware Supreme Court restored his rights to the 2018 bonanza and cleared the way for his latest Tesla pay package.

Musk has fortified himself against further court challenges. In 2021, he moved Tesla’s legal domicile from Delaware to Texas, where the environment for corporations is more favorable. At SpaceX, which he moved to Texas in 2024, Musk controls about 85% of the voting shares. It is likely to be even harder for dissident shareholders to overturn his pay packages or decisions.

Tesla shares have declined this year, but since its IPO in June 2010, it has returned almost 42% annualized, or more than 26,000% cumulatively, according to FactSet. Musk has gotten rich, yes. But shareholders have done well, too.