SpaceX sets stage for world’s largest public issue

At that price, SpaceX would raise $74.4 billion from the offering, and its valuation would be more than 40% higher than the $1.25 trillion that it valued itself at in February. The current IPO record is held by Saudi Aramco, Saudi Arabia’s state-owned oil company, which was valued at $1.7 trillion and raised more than $29 billion when it went public in 2019.

Most companies that go public set a preliminary price range for their stock offering before settling on a final number in case investor demand for their shares changes. But Musk and SpaceX sidestepped that and simply declared one price for investors. SpaceX could still change that price but is not expected to do so. It is likely to begin trading on the Nasdaq next week under the ticker symbol SPCX.