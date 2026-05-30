CBI files 1st charge sheet in Reliance ADA group case; names 16 accused

The accused named in the charge sheet included Reliance Communications Limited, five senior executives of the company, and ten officials of the SBI, Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) and the erstwhile Syndicate Bank.

They were charged with criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal misappropriation under the IPC, and criminal misconduct under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the Central Bureau of Investigation said in a press release.

The charge sheet pertained to alleged misuse of a Rs 1,200 crore term loan sanctioned by the SBI, Rs 500 crore letter of credit facilities sanctioned by BOM, and Rs 350 crore letter of credit facilities sanctioned by Syndicate Bank.