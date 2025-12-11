Casagrand enters Dubai with $120 mn luxe realty project

CHENNAI: Casagrand, one of the leading real estate developers in India on Thursday made its international debut with the launch of ‘Casagrand Hermina’, a $120 mllion luxury residential project in Dubai, UAE.

This strategic move positions Casagrand among the select Indian developers to set base in the prestigious and highly competitive Dubai real estate market, signalling the beginning of a bold global expansion roadmap.

Building on this debut, the company’s Middle East strategy charts a clear path forward, with plans to develop 6 million sqft premium living spaces across the UAE over the next 3 years, reflecting both the scale of its ambition and its long-term commitment to the region.

Spanning a thoughtfully planned area in the rapidly evolving Dubai Islands district, Casagrand Hermina stands as a contemporary B+G+13 architectural landmark offering 131 finely crafted residences.

Arun Mn, founder-MD, Casagrand, said, “this marks our first step in our global expansion journey. With Casagrand Hermina, we have seamlessly merged the calm of a serene waterfront with the energy of a modern, connected urban hub, demonstrating our commitment to creating future-ready homes that inspire, elevate daily living, and appeal to global homebuyers.”

Ranging from 827 to 2,536 sq.ft, the homes cater to global buyers seeking luxury, functionality and waterfront calm.