Capital spending for FY25 raised 11 pc to Rs 11.11 lakh cr: FM

She said the tripling of capex in the last four years has resulted in a multiplier effect on economic growth and employment generation.

ByPTIPTI|1 Feb 2024 7:57 AM GMT
Representative Image (Reuters)

NEW DELHI: The country's capital spending for 2024-25 has been raised 11 per cent to Rs 11.11 lakh crore, or 3.4 per cent of GDP, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday.

The minister said the Indian air carriers have placed orders for 1,000 new aircrafts.

PTI

