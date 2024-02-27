Cambridge appoints Veranda as associate partner in India

CHENNAI: Veranda Learning Solutions, a listed enterprise offering end-to-end solutions in the education space, on Monday announced a strategic alliance with Cambridge University Press & Assessment India Pvt Ltd.

Veranda is appointed as an Associate Partner for Cambridge in India and to play an important role in recruiting, onboarding and supporting schools in the Cambridge community with a specific focus on tier 2 and tier 3 cities. With a growing acceptance of international curriculum across India, Cambridge recently announced its vision to expand to 1,000 schools in the country. This strategic partnership with Veranda supports this expansion. Leveraging Veranda Learning’s integrated capabilities and design support, the partnership will empower schools with the necessary expertise to implement the Cambridge Pathway.

Cambridge remains dedicated to directly engaging and actively support all schools in India, both new and existing. This commitment stands independently and complements collaborative initiatives with Veranda Learning, a partnership that will provide programs to new schools, contributing to the integration of additional educational institutions into the network.

Arun Rajamani, MD, Cambridge University Press & Assessment, South Asia, said “In India, the education sector is undergoing a shift towards internationalisation and parents’ aspirations extend beyond the international market to include India as well. Cambridge provides flexible curriculum options at all levels to accommodate the changing requirements of a local education system, catering to learners’ needs. Our goal is to make quality international education more accessible in India, and this collaboration is a step towards making this goal a reality”.

Suresh Kalpathi, ED, and chairman of Veranda Learning, said, “Our role is a testament to our commitment to empowering schools with cutting-edge education solutions. This partnership with Cambridge further strengthens our dedication to empowering schools with top-notch education on a broader scale.”