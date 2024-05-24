Byju’s starts new batches in 240 centres across India

CHENNAI: Byju’s Tuition Centres (BTCs) have started batches for the 2024-25 academic session in full swing across their 240 locations. BTCs provide classroom-based programs for K-12 students, complemented by access to Byju’s entire digital learning universe.

For the current academic year, Byju’s has dropped the annual fee for BTCs to Rs 36,000, making it more affordable than even neighbourhood tuition classes, while offering a far superior quality of curriculum, pedagogy, and delivery. Byju’s has also seen a strong inbound interest for the role of teachers, receiving nearly 1,200 applications per day over the last two months.

On May 19, Byju Raveendran, founder-CEO of Byju’s, addressed all BTC centre heads and shared an innovative new business model, based on intrapreneurship. “I want you to see yourselves as part-owners of these centres, not just managers,” he said.

Under this model, BTC centre heads will receive a share of profits from their centre’s operations, provided they meet minimum thresholds for admissions and quality over a one-year period.

“We have invested crores of rupees in each centre. And you get to part-own it, free of cost! There is a floor we have prepared for you. But there is no ceiling. How much you want to grow is up to you,” he added.

The heads have also been empowered to hire their own teams and even rehire former Byju’s employees.