Bosch brand expands retail footprint in India

The simultaneous inaugurations across 21 cities represent Bosch’s largest single-day retail rollout, underscoring the brand’s accelerated retail growth strategy and long-term commitment to bringing experience-led hubs closer to consumers across India.

The milestone also builds on the brand’s strong retail momentum, with Bosch brand stores recording 60% year-to-date sales growth between January and July 2026.

With new brand stores opening across key markets including Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Madurai and Varanasi, alongside fast-growing regional centres such as Dindigul, Karimnagar, Jamshedpur, Kurnool, Thrissur, Trivandrum, Tirupur and Dehradun, Bosch is significantly strengthening its nationwide retail ecosystem.

Saif Khan, managing director-CEO, BSH Home Appliances India, said, “The future of premium home appliance retail will be defined by the experiences brands create, not just the stores they operate. Opening 30 Bosch Brand Stores in a single day represents the coming together of entrepreneurial partners who share our ambition of redefining experiential retail in India. Every Bosch Brand Store is an extension of our brand, built on a common promise of quality, trust and an uncompromising consumer experience. As India continues to emerge as one of our most important growth markets globally, we are investing in a retail ecosystem that goes beyond expanding our footprint.”

Bosch is supported by over 10,000 retail touchpoints nationwide.