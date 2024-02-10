Begin typing your search...

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|10 Feb 2024 12:13 AM GMT
Balmer Lawrie signs MoU with IIM Lucknow
Representative image. 

KOLKATA: Diversified PSU Balmer Lawrie has signed an MoU with IIM Lucknow for incubation of start-up, a statement issued by the company said on Friday.

The PSU had launched its start-up fund in 2017 and has been instrumental in driving the initiative for the last six years and already funded quite a few.

The incubation centre of IIM Lucknow has collaborated with various PSUs, banks, and MNCs for developing an eco-system, the statement said, adding that the association will provide a robust structure of an accelerator programme, seed capital, smart co-working space and market access.

It has posted a net profit of Rs 51.38 crore during the Q3 of the current financial year, a rise of 87.66 pc over Rs 27.38 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal. Net income during the quarter stood at Rs 590.13 crore.

Diversified PSU Balmer LawrieBalmer LawrieMoUIIM Lucknow
DTNEXT Bureau

