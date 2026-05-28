Bakrid 2026: Are banks open or closed today? Check state-wise holiday list

CHENNAI: Banks in several states will remain closed on Thursday (May 28) on account of Bakrid, also known as Eid-ul-Adha or Eid-ul-Zuha, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday calendar.
However, bank holidays vary across states depending on local observances and notifications issued by the RBI.
Customers are advised to check with their respective banks regarding branch operations in their state before planning visits.
Banks remain closed in Chennai, Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada.
However, banks will remain open in Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Guwahati, Itanagar.
Online banking, mobile banking, ATMs and digital payment services will continue to function despite branch closures.