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Bakrid 2026: Are banks open or closed today? Check state-wise holiday list

Bank holidays vary across states depending on local observances and notifications issued by the RBI
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CHENNAI: Banks in several states will remain closed on Thursday (May 28) on account of Bakrid, also known as Eid-ul-Adha or Eid-ul-Zuha, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday calendar.

However, bank holidays vary across states depending on local observances and notifications issued by the RBI.

Customers are advised to check with their respective banks regarding branch operations in their state before planning visits.

Which cities will see banks closed for Bakrid today?

Banks remain closed in Chennai, Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada.

In which cities will banks remain open on Bakrid?

However, banks will remain open in Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Guwahati, Itanagar.

Will online banking services work despite bank holidays?

Online banking, mobile banking, ATMs and digital payment services will continue to function despite branch closures.

banks
Bakrid
RBI Reserve Bank of India

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