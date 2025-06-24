Audi Q7 signature edition priced at Rs 99.81 lakh

CHENNAI: Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, on Tuesday unveiled the Audi Q7 signature edition, an exclusive rendition of its flagship SUV that features a curated collection of premium design elements and luxurious amenities.

Starting from Rs 99,81,000 (ex-showroom), the Audi Q7 signature edition represents Audi's commitment to delivering bespoke luxury experiences for customers who demand exclusivity in their premium SUV ownership.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, head of Audi India, said, “The Audi Q7 continues to set benchmarks in India's luxury SUV segment, representing the perfect synthesis of commanding performance and uncompromising luxury.”

The signature edition package offers bespoke styling enhancements for the Audi Q7. It is available in limited units. It offers a choice of five colours: Sakhir Gold, Waitomo Blue, Mythos Black, Glacier White, and Samurai Grey.