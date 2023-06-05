Atomic wallet hacked: Highest volume of loss at 2.8 mn USDT

CHENNAI: The non-custodial decentralised crypto wallet Atomic Wallet – with a reported user base of over five million customers – said some of its users complained about having their digital assets drained. Later reports suggested numerous users had six figures worth of crypto wiped out, while one victim lost nearly $3 million worth of Tether (USDT). The team behind the wallet took it to Twitter on Saturday to inform that some users complained about having their accounts compromised. Atomic said the team will go into further investigations, but there have been no official updates as of writing these lines. The waves of complaints under the Atomic Twitter post continue, with some claiming that they had their funds stolen in the past and that the wallet provider did nothing to help them at the time, as per cryptopotato.com.