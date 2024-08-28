Ather Energy, Google collaborate to give real-time info on 2-wheeler fast charging stations

CHENNAI: Ather Energy on Wednesday said it has collaborated with Google to give real-time availability information on two-wheeler fast charging stations to EV users.

The collaboration will allow EV users with the light electric combined charging system - LECCS, the official Indian EV charging connector standard, on their two-wheelers to find ‘Ather Grid’ fast chargers on Google with complete live status updates of the chargers, the company said in a statement.

Chargers with LECCS will appear when searching for ‘EV charger near me’ or ‘charging stations” on Google Maps and whenever a new charger is installed, it will also be listed on Google Maps, it added.

Ather Grid’s fast-charging network for electric two-wheelers is based on the indigenously developed LECCS, which is approved for nation-wide adoption by the Bureau of Indian Standards, Ather Energy said.

The new standard was launched last year in a significant move towards building a universal standard through interoperability, thus paving the way for wider adoption of electric vehicles in the country.

As of March 30, 2024, 1,973 fast chargers are already available to the public, Ather Energy said.