Asian stocks climb, oil prices slip as traders monitor Iran war developments

US futures were mixed.

Tensions between Iran and the US escalated this week after President Donald Trump said the Iran war ceasefire agreement was “over” and as the United States and Iran exchanged attacks.

South Korea's Kospi gained 2.5 per cent to 7,475.94, recovering some of its losses from earlier in the week. Shares in memory chipmaker SK Hynix, whose debut on the Nasdaq in New York is set for Friday, fell 0.3 per cent in Seoul.