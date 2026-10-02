Asian shares mixed after global bond sell-off deepens ahead of US jobs data

Oil prices steadied even as the US sends another aircraft carrier and more troops to the Middle East, and as President Donald Trump threatened more possible escalations against Iran.

Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.9 per cent to 68,326.72. South Korea's Kospi added 0.2 per cent to 6,984.96. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 2.7 per cent to 23,956.32, hitting the lowest level since July. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.4 per cent to 8,651.30. Taiwan's Taiex advanced 0.2 per cent.