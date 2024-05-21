Asian African Chamber of Commerce & Industry (AACCI) launches Tamil Nadu Chapter office

CHENNAI: The Asian African Chamber of Commerce & Industry (AACCI) proudly announces the official launch of its Tamil Nadu Chapter office. The grand event took place at Radisson Blu Hotel, GRT Chennai, marking a significant milestone in AACCI's mission to foster robust trade and investment relationships between Asian and African nations.

The event was graced by esteemed dignitaries, prominent business leaders, and industry experts. The newly elected Tamil Nadu Chapter President, Ms. Jani Jermans, hosted the evening, which was filled with insightful speeches and a formal inauguration ceremony.

Dr. GD Singh, the Founder & Chairman of AACCI, emphasized the critical role of the Tamil Nadu Chapter in enhancing bilateral trade and economic cooperation. “Tamil Nadu, with its strategic location and vibrant economy, serves as a pivotal gateway for fostering trade between Asia and Africa. Our new chapter here will harness the region's potential, bridging gaps and building sustainable economic partnerships,” he stated. Dr. Singh also highlighted the chamber’s vision of creating a dynamic platform for business leaders to collaborate and innovate, driving economic growth across both continents.

Mr. MJ Puri, Director General of AACCI, in his speech, mentioned the significant role of the great Chola dynasty, which ruled southern India and initiated trade, business, and naval warfare in Southeast Asia as early as 300 BC, continuing for almost 1500 years. He emphasized the importance of Tamil Nadu as a crucial hub for trade in South India.

Ms. Jani Jermans expressed her enthusiasm and commitment to driving the chapter’s initiatives forward. “Our goal is to create a thriving ecosystem where businesses from Tamil Nadu and nearby states can seamlessly connect with counterparts in Africa, exploring new markets and opportunities. As a chapter, we already have members from across India as well as outside the country, and we aim to facilitate knowledge exchange, joint ventures, and strategic alliances that will benefit both regions,” she said in her speech.

The launch event featured several distinguished Guests of Honour, including Prof. Ranganathan J, Honorary Consul of Myanmar; IK. Jayanthi Lal, Trade Commissioner, India Pacific Island Trade Council – Papua New Guinea; Mr. Shivkumar Eashwaran, Honorary Consul General of Armenia; Mr. Sesha Sai, Consul General for Seychelles; Major Gen. M. Indrabalan; Capt. Vivek Shanbhag; Mr. Sachit Sahoonja, CEO of Sunav Group; and Mr. Chandrashekar, Advisor at Hand in Hand. They all underscored the importance of the AACCI's efforts in promoting mutual growth and development.

The Asian African Chamber of Commerce & Industry (AACCI) is the fastest growing international commerce chamber, committed to promoting trade and investment between Asia and Africa. Through its network of chapters and partners, AACCI provides a platform for businesses to connect, collaborate, and grow, fostering economic development and prosperity across both regions.

The evening also saw the unveiling of the chapter's strategic roadmap, outlining key focus areas such as trade facilitation, investment promotion, and capacity building. AACCI Tamil Nadu plans to host a series of workshops, trade missions, and networking events aimed at fostering a deeper understanding of market dynamics and regulatory environments in both regions.

The event concluded with a networking hi-tea, providing attendees with the opportunity to forge new connections and explore potential collaborations. Business leaders and delegates expressed optimism about the future prospects that the Tamil Nadu Chapter of AACCI would bring.

The launch of the Tamil Nadu Chapter marks a significant expansion of AACCI’s footprint in India, reinforcing its commitment to facilitating international trade and investment. With a dedicated office in Tamil Nadu, AACCI is poised to drive economic integration, innovation, and sustainable growth, benefiting businesses and communities across both continents.