Ashok Leyland launches ecomet Star 1915 to cater to long haul customers

CHENNAI: Hinduja Group flagship company Ashok Leyland has unveiled the ecomet Star 1915 truck in the intermediate commercial vehicle segment, targeting long-haul customers, the company said on Wednesday.

The truck with a GVW (Gross Vehicle Weight) of 18.49 tonne is positioned to address the logistical demands of customers engaged in e-commerce, parcel delivery, transportation of fresh produce among others.

The launch of the new truck comes in the backdrop of the industry anticipating a growing need for higher payload capacity across applications. “Ashok Leyland is complimenting the rapid expansion of the ICV segment by consistently introducing unique and innovative products.

We are delighted to unveil the ecomet Star 1915 truck with GVW of 18.49T, equipped with the proven 150hp H4 engine, ideally suited for long-distance applications,” the company’s President - Medium Heavy Commercial Vehicle President Sanjeev Kumar said.

The new ecomet Star 1915 truck assures remarkable fuel efficiency, faster Turnaround Time, extended tire durability, longer service intervals and a reduction in overall maintenance expenses, Kumar claimed in the statement.

Ashok Leyland has established itself as the market leader in the 16T-GVW ICV segment with ecomet Star 1615, 1815 and 1815+ range of trucks, the company said.