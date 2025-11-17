Aruna Hotels ‘Pharos’ brand sees profit surge

CHENNAI: Pharos hotels, the hospitality arm of the Chennai-based Aruna Hotels company has reported a significant improvement in its financial performance for the quarter ended 30th Sept 2025, posting a net profit of Rs 105.79 lakh compared with a marginal profit of Rs 1.34 lakh in the same quarter last year as the total income for the quarter stood at Rs 658.12 lakh.

Total expenses were reduced to Rs 543.35 lakh from Rs 649.22 lakh a year ago, enabling the company to achieve a profit before tax of Rs 114.77 lakh.

For the half-year ended September 2025, the company posted a net profit of Rs 243.21 lakh, as against a loss of Rs 102.31 lakh reported in the same period last year. With early successes and strategic expansion underway, Pharos Hotels is positioning itself for long-term growth in India’s competitive hospitality landscape.