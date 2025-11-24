Apollo Hospitals sets up 400-bed facility in Pune; 3rd in Maharashtra

CHENNAI: Apollo Hospitals on Monday inaugurated its newest facility in Swargate, Pune. The hospital will initially open with 250 beds as part of a phased launch, with plans to expand capacity further to meet growing healthcare needs across the region.

“Inspired by the ‘Heal in India – Heal by India’ vision, we are creating a global destination where clinical excellence meets compassion and affordability,” said Dr Prathap C Reddy, chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group.

Apollo Hospitals’ expansion in Pune reflects a strategic response to the city’s evolving healthcare demands, integrating advanced technology with a deep commitment to serving diverse communities and stakeholders.

Suneeta Reddy, MD, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, added, "Our Pune hospital is a strategic addition to Apollo’s growing national footprint, a significant entry into one of India’s most rapidly growing healthcare markets. We are excited to expand access to high-end quaternary care, collaborate with Pune’s formidable clinical talent and bring our integrated health eco-system to the city and the region, to build a strong future-ready network of care for Maharashtra."