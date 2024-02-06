Anarock raises Rs 200 cr via 360 One Asset Management

NEW DELHI: Real estate consultant Anarock on Monday announced it has raised Rs 200 crore from 360 One Asset Management for expansion and growth of its business amid strong consumer demand for residential and commercial properties. We have raised Rs 200 crore as equity funding from 360 One Asset.

The amount will be utilised for expansion and growth of our business. We will also spend a lot on technology upgradation to provide better service to our clients,” Anarock chairman Anuj Puri said He said the One Asset Management (earlier known as IIFL Asset Management), is Anarock’s first equity investor.

Puri did not disclose the equity stake dilution in Anarock for raising the Rs 200 crore amount.

Homegrown Anarock was established by Puri in April 2017 after serving as country head for 10 years in an international property consultancy firm.