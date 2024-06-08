Air India to launch Bengaluru-London Gatwick non-stop flights

BENGALURU: Air India is set to launch non-stop services between Bengaluru and London Gatwick (LGW) starting August 18, 2024, the Bangalore International Airport informed on Saturday.

The new route will feature five weekly flights, enhancing connectivity for both business and leisure passengers.

With this development, Bengaluru will become the first Indian city to offer direct connectivity to both of London's largest airports - Heathrow and Gatwick. This milestone further strengthens the economic and cultural ties between India and the UK.

"We are thrilled about this new development, which strengthens our ongoing partnership with Air India and greatly enhances our connectivity to London. This new route will boost trade, tourism, and cultural exchange. London is one of our busiest long-haul markets and the new service will allow our passengers to have a choice of airports in London to travel to" said Satyaki Raghunath, Chief Operating Officer at Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL).

He further added, "We look forward to adding more destinations to our network, thereby reinforcing our position as the Gateway to South and Central India."

Air India will operate its Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft on this route, which includes 18 flat beds in Business class and 238 seats in Economy. This new service is designed to meet the growing demand for travel between Bengaluru and London, offering passengers convenient and direct flight options.

"This new route caters to the growing demand for travel between these two important business and leisure destinations, and strengthens our commitment to expanding our global network," said Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director of Air India.