Air India, Bangkok Airways in interline pact

NEW DELHI: Air India has entered an interline partnership with Bangkok Airways, which will enable travellers to take convenient connections via Air India’s Bangkok, Hong Kong, and Singapore gateways to and from 10 destinations in Thailand, Laos and Cambodia on Bangkok Airways’ route network.

As per an Air India spokesperson, the accord between the two airlines encompasses the adoption of Inter Airline Through Check-In (IATCI), that grants travellers the convenience of obtaining their boarding passes at their initial point of departure for all segments of their journey using a single ticket.

“Furthermore, passengers can also avail themselves of the hassle-free service of having their luggage checked through to their ultimate destinations.