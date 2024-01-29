AG&P Pratham eyes 50K PNG connections by April

CHENNAI: Fuelling the drive towards a gas-based economy, AG&P Pratham announced its active participation in the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board’s (PNGRB) National PNG Drive by pledging an ambitious target of installing 53,136 new PNG connections across five states it operates in India within the next two months.

The company also announced its plans to provide around 10,000 PNG or piped natural gas connections in TN by the end of the March, 2024.

Anil Kumar Jain, chairperson of PNGRB, unveiled the inaugural PNG connection in Kancheepuram GA in the presence of Abhilesh Gupta, MD-CEO, AG&P Pratham, Atsunori Akasobe from Osaka Gas and other dignitaries.

Jain also launched AG&P Pratham’s LCNG station, Semmenchery by inaugurating CNG filling for vehicles.

To boost PNG adoption, AG&P Pratham has launched exclusive schemes and benefits for its new users under this drive.

Jain said, “TN has been paving the way for green fuel adoption. Its unique landscape that is equipped with coastal regions, industrial clusters, defence that provide greater potential for green fuel adoption. Post this national PNG drive campaign we intend to launch, a CNG drive to make this transition faster.”

Adding to this, he said “Change and choice are two crucial elements while making a decision for a household. How LPG ushered in the next phase of change and was seen as a better choice among consumers, when compared to wood as a fuel, today the same consumer has PNG as an alternative to LPG. I believe that change is always for better and I’m confident that the consumer will continue to make a better choice.”

Abhilesh Gupta, said, “we have launched an attractive scheme on this occasion. The includes waiver of registration of Rs 354 and security deposit of Rs 6,000. AG&P is also offering free gas for one month to customers who start consuming gas by March 31, 24. With these scheme elements, PNG will be more affordable than LPG and when this cost advantage adds on the safety and convenience of PNG, I am confident every household in the area will adopt PNG. We also advocate women empowerment under this we ensure that more than 50% of the workforce involved in direct marketing are women.”

With a robust network of 3,87,938 PNG connections spanning five states, AG&P Pratham is dedicated to providing households with a sustainable and cost-efficient alternative. Transitioning to PNG with AG&P Pratham not only guarantees uninterrupted supply but also delivers significant cost savings of 15-25% compared to LPG cylinders.